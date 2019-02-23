Defence Minister, three services chiefs to meet India’s Defence attaches across the globe on Monday

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three services chiefs will on Monday address the country’s defence attaches deployed across the globe where they would discuss issues related to international military cooperation and diplomacy.

The meeting is happening at a time when India is trying to diplomatically isolate Pakistan over its direct support to terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed for carrying out attacks against India.

“The two-day conclave will begin on Monday where the Defence Minister and the three services chiefs along with other senior officials in the security establishment will address the Defence attaches,” Defence sources said.

The officers are likely to be asked to put across India’s viewpoint on the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism against India and its role in terror attacks including the one in Pulwama where 44 troops were killed in a suicide bomb attack. India has 44 defence attaches of the rank of Colonels and Brigadier rank officers from the three services who look after defence ties in their respective country of posting. The two-day conclave would also see the detailed discussion on ties with important countries in the world including the US, Russia and other friendly nations. Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs will also participate in the conclave to put across their views on the military ties. ANI