Defence Minister visits China border to review operational preparedness

[India], January 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the forward bases of the Indian Army and the Air Force along the China border to review the operational preparedness there.

"Nirmala Sitharaman visited forward areas along India-China border in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh today along with Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen M M Naravane, GOC Spear Corps," Defence Ministry officials said.

During the visit, the Defence Minister was briefed by the top commanders of the Army's 3 Corps and 4 Corps on the force's preparedness on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the officials said.

The Minister also interacted with the troops and distributed sweets among them. In Arunachal, the Defence Minister also inaugurated the Diffo (Chipu) Bridge at Roing. In addition to enhancing operational capability, this 329-metre bridge will usher in economic prosperity in the region, the Army's Eastern Command said. In view of the Chinese infrastructure development along the border, India has invested heavily in developing its own roads and military capabilities along these areas. In Assam, she also visited the Dinjan airbase which is an important base in the region. From Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Ladakh in the north, India has upgraded the capabilities of all forces including the Army, Air Force and the Paramilitary Forces operating there. (ANI)