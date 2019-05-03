Defence Ministry clears Navy's Rs 3600 crore deal with Russia for 10 Kamov-31 choppers

The Defence Ministry on Friday approved Indian Navy's proposal to acquire 10 Kamov-31 choppers from Russia at a cost of around Rs 3,600 crore to strengthen its capability against aerial threats to its aircraft carriers and large warships.

"The Defence Ministry cleared the Rs 3,600 crore proposal for buying around 10 Kamov-31 Airborne Early Warning and Control choppers for the aircraft carrier operations and deployment on future warships," government sources told ANI.

The decision was taken by the Defence Ministry at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council led by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Navy already has a fleet of 12 of these Kamov-31 choppers which sanitise the air space around the aircraft carriers and destroyers operating in open seas. For the anti-submarine warfare operations, the Navy has a fleet of Russian Kamov-28 choppers along with the Seaking choppers which were procured long back in the 1980s and are in need of an upgrade. The Narendra Modi led government has not let the election season affect the military modernisation plans as Defence Acquisition Council and Cabinet Committee on Security meetings are being held regularly to clear important acquisitions for the forces. (ANI)