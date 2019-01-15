Defence Ministry dismisses Somnath Bharti's claim on Army allowance

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti's comment regarding the cancellation of allowances being given to Army officers and called it completely untrue and defamatory.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued orders to cancel 52 allowances given to Army officers, Bharti had earlier tweeted: "Was shocked to learn from an Army officer who visited me today that Mr Modi has issued instructions not only to cancel 52 allowances being given to Army officers but has directed to recover earlier allowances also. What sort of nationalism is this? Is it true N Sitharaman Ji?"

However, taking cognizance of the assertions made on social media, the Defence Ministry quoted AAP legislators tweet on Tuesday evening and termed it as "false and malicious". (ANI)