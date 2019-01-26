Defence Ministry fixes Rs 18,000 as minimum pension for differently-abled soldiers

The Defence Ministry on Saturday announced that the minimum pension for differently-abled soldiers would be Rs 18,000 per month with effect from Jan 1, 2016.

"With approval from Smt @nsitharaman, it has been decided that the disability/war injury pension, special family pension and liberalised family pension shall be minimum Rs 18,000 per month for Defence Forces pensioners/family pensioners, with effect from 1/1/2016," the Defence Ministry tweeted.

Earlier, the seventh pay commission had suggested a slab-based system for fixing the disability pension for soldiers which was not welcomed by the forces’ veterans.

Following this, there was widespread criticism of the government over introducing the slab-based system, and the matter was referred to the Anomaly Committee. Finally, the government has agreed that the disability pension for troops shall be set as a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. (ANI)