Defence Ministry on toes to face repercussions of Cyclone Fani

With severe cyclonic storm Fani set to make landfall in Odisha and parts of West Bengal on May 3, the Ministry of Defence has authorised proactive deployment of resources from Indian Navy and Coast Guard for succour at the time of need.

"It is monitoring the developing situation in East Coast of India for Cyclone Fani and authorises the proactive deployment of resources from Indian Navy and Coast Guard for succour and assistance to those in need with minimum reaction time. Coast Guard has deployed 20 teams," the Ministry said in a statement.

In Bhubaneswar, preparations are underway by Odisha Fire Services in view of the "extremely severe" cyclonic storm. Around 50 teams of six members each have been kept on alert in the city.

Due to Cyclone Fani, 22 more trains were cancelled by East Coast Railway on Wednesday, taking the total to 103 trains.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Yellow Alert" warning for Odisha, West Bengal and three districts of Andhra Pradesh.

In a special bulletin issued yesterday, the weather department has forewarned about possible destruction. Fishermen have been asked not to venture out for fishing from May 1 to May 5.

Shopkeepers on the beach side have also been warned to not open their shops during the warning period.

One of the shopkeepers, Gautam Singh said, "Administration is coming here at regular intervals and announcing not to open shops during warning period as an extremely severe storm is about to hit the land anytime."

Tourists have also been alerted and asked to move to safer zones. "We came here to stay for five days but due to the high alert our entire group is now going back. Also, we have been barred from getting into the sea," said a tourist, Soham Dey.

Speaking to ANI, Surojit Bag, Asst director of fisheries (Marine) said, "We have issued severe cyclone alarm from May 1 till May 5. Letters have been already issued to BDO and coastal police asking for strict vigilance. Disaster management teams have also been informed." (ANI)