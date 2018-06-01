Defence Ministry rubbishes kickback allegations to Indian Govt

[India], May 31 (ANI): A misleading news item has appeared as a news report alleging kickbacks to Indian government officials through Global Marketing SP Ltd. in contract for spares for AN-32 Aircraft, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday.

It informed that MoD or Indian Air Force (IAF) has neither interacted nor signed any agreement with them, nor any such agreements witnessed the MoD further said.

IAF has also confirmed that Global Marketing SP Ltd. has not participated in any of the meetings held towards finalisation of the contract dated November 26, 2014 with STE Ukraine.

Embassy of Ukraine in India had sent a request to MHA and MEA, Government of India dated March 6, 2018 for legal assistance in investigation of a criminal case filed against officials of Ukraine Government's State Owned Enterprise (STE). This is as per international treaty between India and Ukraine. This request contains a list of questions to be answered. There are no allegations against any Indian Government official. Government of India has only been requested to render legal assistance. (ANI)