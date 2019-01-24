Defence Ministry sacks five civilian officers over poor performance

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved the sacking of five civilian officers of the Defence Ministry over poor performance in the job.

The officers belong to the Military Engineering Services which is the construction arm of the armed forces and deals with maintenance and upkeep of the military buildings.

“Five officers have been sent on compulsory retirement due to poor performance after 55 years age or 30 years of service whichever is less by the Defence Ministry a couple of days ago,” Defence Ministry sources told ANI.

The employees are of the rank of Assistant Engineers in the MAs and have been given three months' salary. Sources said the sacking of the officers has been done based on Department of Personnel and Training guidelines of September 11, 2015, read along with instructions of March 21, 2014. A total of 484 Group B Gazetted officers of MES were considered by the Review Committee set up based on DoPT instructions. (ANI)