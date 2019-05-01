Defence Ministry signs contract to build 16 anti-submarine shallow watercrafts for Indian Navy

[India], Apr 30 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Tuesday signed a contract worth Rs 6,311 crore with public sector shipyard Cochin Shipyard Limited, to build eight anti-submarine shallow watercrafts for Indian Navy.

The ministry had signed a contract for eight similar vessels with Kolkata-based defence shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). The Navy has now placed orders for 16 of these warships.

The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from October 22, with two ships per year subsequently, by each shipyard, according to an official statement.

"Induction of these specialised ships with lower draught would significantly enhance coastal shallow water anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy with the improved performance of weapons, sensors, hall mounted and towed sonars," it said. Equipped with state-of-art indigenous integrated platform management systems, propulsion, auxiliary, and PGD machinery, these ships are capable of sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters and lying of mines, making them a potent platform and adding another milestone to the government's 'Make in India' initiative. (ANI)