Defence Ministry suspends business with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's firm

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Ministry of Defence suspended all the business dealing with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's firm Offset India Solutions for six months.

Bhandari, who reportedly escaped to thr UK, is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income-Tax (I-T) Department for allegedly holding a 'benami' property in London.

Earlier on December 27, the Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth Rs 26.61 crore of Bhandari and others for holding undisclosed assets abroad.

The assets included undisclosed deposits in foreign bank accounts in the UAE in the various foreign currency denominations, beneficial ownership of companies incorporated in the UAE, one Flat in Palms Jumeirah, Dubai and two flats in the UK. The investigation conducted so far has also revealed routing of funds in various companies of Bhandari through accommodation entries provided by shell companies. The Delhi Police in 2016 registered a case against Bhandari under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) in connection with the recovery of confidential Defence Ministry documents from his house in South Delhi's Defence Colony.(ANI)