Defence Ministry toiling to complete national war memorial by January 25

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): The Defence Ministry is burning the midnight oil to ensure that the national war memorial project is completed by January 25.

"The work at the memorial site is going on in full swing and necessary actions are being taken to ensure that all obstacles are overcome and the memorial is ready by January 25 deadline," a Defence Ministry official said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also formed an oversight committee to ensure that all the memorial related work is completed in time, the official stated.

The Defence Minister holds a weekly review meeting to keep a close track on the project with senior officials of the ministry and the armed forces. The project is coming up at the India Gate complex in the heart of the national capital. The National War Museum is also underway at the Princess Park Hostel area. Setting up the national war memorial was one of the first promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the members of the armed forces. A cabinet clearance in this regard was issued in October 2015. Sources in the ministry said that there were some issues from the vendor's side in the project and attempts are being made to overcome them at the earliest possible. The war memorial's size and design are as per the stature of the country and will have details about all the 26,000 martyrs of the country from all the wars and conflicts. The war memorial also has a green zone as a large number of trees have been planted and a walking zone has also been developed. A 'Param Yodha Sthal' has also been created which will have details about the highest gallantry award winners. (ANI)