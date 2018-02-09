Defence Secretary reviews security measures in Kashmir

[India], Feb 09 (ANI): Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra reviewed the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, where he was briefed about the measures taken to foil any infiltration bid from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra arrived here today to review the overall security situation in the Valley. He was also briefed on the close coordination amongst all the government agencies in maintaining peace in the region," a Defence spokesperson said here.

Mitra also visited Badami Bagh Cantonment where he was briefed by Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander about the Counter Infiltration and Counter-Terrorism Grids functional in the Valley. The Defence Secretary also appreciated the various measures initiated to strengthen the security and the good work done by all the security forces. (ANI)