Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra gets a three month extension

[India], May 31 (ANI): Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra who was supposed to retire from service today after completion of two year-tenure got an extension of three months on Friday.

Mitra was appointed as the Union Defence Secretary in May 201. He succeeded G. Mohan Kumar.

He has served as an officer on special duty, in the rank of secretary, till Kumar's retirement and formally took charge on May 25 2017.

Mitra is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of West Bengal cadre.

Before assuming the office of Union Defence Secretary, he was the Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary, and the Chief Secretary of West Bengal. He also served, on an acting basis, as the chairperson of the Defence Research and Development Organisation for a period of three months. (ANI)