Deferring Padmavati's release just a ploy to befool us: Karni Sena chief

[India], November 19 (ANI): Hours after the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 'Padmavati' was deferred, Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said it was just a ploy to befool them.

The makers of the upcoming movie, which has been mired in a slew of controversies, have voluntarily postponed its release date from December 1.

Speaking to media, Kalvi said, "The screening has been deferred by a few days. We will also wait for a few days and see. They are trying to befool us by postponing the release date. This is just a strategy."

"Who gave power to Deepika Padukone to challenge me (by saying) 'film will be released and nothing can stop it'," he added. The Karni Sena chief also alleged that underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim, was secretly funding the film and he also received a threatening call from Karachi for protesting against the film. The new release date of the epic drama starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is yet to be announced. The film is yet to receive a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind the movie, took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the development. The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, has been facing protests from various groups, including Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly distorting historical facts. The group has even threatened to harm Deepika Padukone for allegedly portraying a demeaning image of the queen in the movie. (ANI)