Defying all odds, MP man marries transgender on Valentine's Day

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): Despite facing stiff opposition from his parents, an Indore-based man tied the knot with a transgender at a temple in the city on Valentine's Day.

Speaking to ANI, the groom, Junaid Khan, said: "I want my family to accept us but even if they don't, I will stay with her. I love her a lot and I will always keep her happy."

The elated bride, Jaya Singh, said that getting married is a big challenge for a transgender as the society finds it "odd."

"Getting married is a big challenge for a transgender person because the society finds it odd. His parents were against this marriage but he still chose to marry me. I hope they'll accept me soon and one day I will get to serve my in-laws," she said.

The two tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony in a temple on February 14. Love bloomed between the two last year. Two weeks ago, Junaid proposed Jaya and the couple chose Valentine's Day- a day that celebrates love worldwide- to get hitched. (ANI)