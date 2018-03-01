Dehradun auto driver's daughter tops Provincial Civil Services-judicial exam

Dehradun: The daughter of an auto driver in Dehradun topped the Provincial Civil Services (PCS-judicial) examinations 2016, the results of which were declared on Thursday.





A resident of Nehru Colony, Poonam Todi thanked her family for their support and said that her father never let the financial constraints prevent her from pursuing her aim.





"I have worked really hard for this. My family has supported me in every step. My father is an auto-driver but he never let financial constraints come in my way. I will perform my duties honestly," she told ANI.



Poonam also urged all parents to let their daughters study too.

"My daughter has worked really hard for this. The credit goes to her brothers, her mother and her hard work. I can't express my feelings in words. I wish all daughters make their parents proud like her," her father, Ashok Todi said.

The proud mother, Lata Todi said, "I wish all mothers get daughters like her."