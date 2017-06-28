Dehradun continue on alert after incessant rainfall

[India] June 28, (ANI): The meteorological department on Wednesday continued its alert for 'heavy rains' in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand.

"The state will continue to witness heavy rainfall in the next 3-4 days and so the alert for heavy rains is still on," Bikram Singh, Director of the meteorological department said.

He further added that "the alert will remain on till Thursday, and it can be extended till we get a stable situation".

The Director also said that the pilgrims must keep calm instead of panicking.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government issued an advisory to all the District Magistrates asking them to be vigilant and to take all precautionary measures for the people's safety. The meteorological centre had issued a heavy rain advisory for parts of the state, especially those that fall on the Char Dham route. The Met office has also warned pilgrims against landslides and road blockages in hilly regions near the four shrines. Dehradun, Dhansali, Teri and Chamoli regions have received more than 100 mm rainfall in the earlier days creating blockades and damaging roads. (ANI)