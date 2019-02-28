Dehradun Court gives 12 years jail to 7 human traffickers

A Dehradun court on Thursday sentenced eight people to 12 years imprisonment in a 2015 human trafficking case.

Special POCSO judge Ram Pandey after convicting the accused sentenced seven of them to imprisonment of 12 years each and also slapped a fine of Rs. 40,000 and additional imprisonment for six months each in case of a payment failure.

The seven convicts include four men- Sher Khan, Surendra, Sonu alias Haidar, Qadir Hussain and three women namely Lata, Manjeet Kaur and Mamata. While another convict Maqsood was sentenced to a jail term of 7 years for rape and also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000.

Public Prosecutor Bharat Singh Negi told the court that a case was registered at Saharanpur Police Station in Uttar Pradesh following a complaint of two women The complaintants had alleged that they were brought to New Delhi on the pretext of marriage. Following which, a woman brought the complainants to Dehradun with a promise of providing them a job but were forced into human trafficking. (ANI) =