Dehradun: Nine held for gang-rape of minor

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): Nine people -including five staffers and four students of a Dehradun school, were arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a class 10 student.

An attempt to make the girl undergo abortion was also made by them.

The five staff members and an adult student have been sent to 14 days judicial custody, while three minors have been sent to a juvenile correctional home.

The girl was gang-raped last month inside the school store.

The matter came to light when the victim narrated her ordeal to her elder sister.

The court has also held the school responsible for attempting to suppress the case. (ANI)