Dehradun: PDP MP meets Kashmiri students, says nothing to worry about

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Amid concerns of safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of Pulwama attack, senior PDP leader and MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Tuesday met with Kashmiri students in Dehradun and said they had expressed satisfaction with the support of police and there is nothing to worry about.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Fayaz said, “After Pulwama incident, there was some panic among students and their parents were also worried. Hence on party's direction, I met with some Kashmiri students. I also met with senior police officials and have received positive assurances from them. They are satisfied, Police is supportive, there is nothing to worry about.”

“I met with a number of college and hostel students. Students also said that institute and college administration have been very supportive. There is nothing to panic and situation is fine everywhere,” he further added. Earlier on February 17, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had rubbished reports of Kashmiri students being attacked in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said attempts were made by people with questionable motives to malign Uttarakhand's image. Denying the reports of an attack on Kashmiri students, Trivendra Singh Rawat had taken to the twitter and wrote: "An attempt is being made by people with questionable motives to malign our state. No, I REPEAT NO incident of beating or harassment of Kashmiri students has been reported anywhere in the state. I am making it clear that law-breakers, including rumour mongers will NOT be spared either." The security concerns for Kashmiri students have been raised after around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)