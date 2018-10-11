Delay in finalising Action Plan enhancing pollution problem in Delhi: NGT

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that the national capital is facing severe environmental pollution issues and the delay caused by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government in finalising the State Action Plan on Climate Change is further enhancing the problem.

Taking note of rising pollution levels in Delhi, the NGT asked the Deputy Secretary of the Environment Ministry to appear before it.

The NGT was irked by the fact that despite two years passing since the filing of the plea, the Delhi government has not finalised the State Action Plan on Climate Change.

However, the Delhi government intimated the tribunal that the delay in finalizing the Action Plan is due to the 'Changing Weather' of the national capital. (ANI)