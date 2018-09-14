Delh: Self-styled godman arrested in rape case

New Delhi: Ashu Bhai, a self-styled godman, who was accused of raping a minor and her mother at his Hauz Khas ashram, was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. “There is sufficient evidence against Ashu Bhai, so we are arresting him”, said Additional DCP, Rajiv Ranjan. The rape case involving Ashu Bhai and his son was transferred to Crime Branch earlier this month.

A woman had alleged that Ashu Maharaj raped her and her minor daughter at his ashram in the national capital.

The woman claimed she was raped by Ashu Maharaj from 2008 to 2013 and by his friends and his son. She alleged he even asked her to bring her minor daughter to him and raped her.

A case was registered with the Hauz Khas police station last week and the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch on Sunday, they added. The cases were registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The Delhi Police said it is probing the woman’s allegations and investigating the matter from all angles. She even alleged that he threatened to kill her. An investigation into the case is underway.