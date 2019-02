[India], Feb 26 (ANI): A truck driver died and at least 15 people were injured after a collision between a truck and a DTC bus near ITO in the early hours of Tuesday.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

According to eye-witnesses, the truck driver violated the rules and rammed their vehicle into the low-floor DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) bus on doors side near ITO flyover.

The bus was going from Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)