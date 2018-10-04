Delhi: 1 dead, 5 injured after acid can fell on them

New Delhi: One person died and five others were injured after a can containing acid fell on them, while they were passing by the Johri Enclave Metro station on Wednesday.

The injured were admitted to Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMCR), in a statement, said that "Some chemical fell from an auto on a motorcycle injuring the people on the motorcycle."

"The incident had nothing to do with Delhi Metro at all. No work which requires the use of such chemical is in progress there. The construction work in this area has already been completed and trial runs are in progress," the statement further read.

The police have registered a case in the matter and investigation is underway.