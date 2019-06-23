Delhi: 1 killed, 3 injured after diesel tank explodes during welding

[India], June 6 (ANI): A man who worked as a welder was killed on Thursday after the diesel tank of a truck exploded while he was at work in Govindpuri area here, the police said.

The police received a call at 15:15 pm regarding the fire in a diesel tank.

"On receiving the PCR call, SHO Govindpuri along with staff reached the spot and found 4 persons injured. All the injured were admitted to a hospital," the police said.

One of the injured, Sumit, was declared brought dead by the doctor in the hospital.

"On local enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was a welder. He was welding the diesel tank of a truck when it exploded and caught fire," the police said.

When the explosion took place, the tank was not attached to any truck.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Govindpuri Police Station. (ANI)