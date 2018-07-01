Delhi: 11 bodies found in a house, probe underway

[India], July 01 (ANI): In a shocking incident, bodies of seven women and four men were found in a house in Delhi's Burari area on Sunday morning.

According to sources, all were from the same family and owned a grocery shop.

Sources further said that 10 bodies were found blindfolded and hanging from a railing in the house and one was found lying on the floor.

No suicide note has been recovered yet.

The Delhi Police have rushed to the spot and the probe has been initiated.

More details are awaited. (ANI)