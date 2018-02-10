Delhi: 12 trains cancelled due to operational reason

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): At least 12 trains have been cancelled, five have been rescheduled and 19 are arriving late on Saturday, due to operational reasons in Delhi, officials said.

Meanwhile, the rail service in the entire region has been severely affected due to the cold wave.

Earlier in the morning, a total of 12 trains got cancelled, 18 trains were delayed and one train got rescheduled due to fog and low visibility.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 10 degree Celsius and the maximum at 24 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning. (ANI)