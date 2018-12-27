Delhi: 15 trains delayed due to fog

Several trains arriving and departing from Delhi were delayed on Thursday owing to the dense fog blanketing northern India.

As many as 15 trains were delayed by over three hours. The list of delayed trains included Varanasi-Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Malda -Delhi Frakka Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Bhagalpur -Anand Vihar Vikramshila among others.

The cold wave is expected to grip the national capital in the next few days, as India Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog is likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next three days.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over major parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Saurashtra and Kutch and at isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. This situation is very likely to continue over these regions during the next three days. Cold wave conditions are very likely to extend over to parts of Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region, Jharkhand and north Maharashtra during December 28 to 30," the IMD said in a bulletin. According to IMD, dense fog is likely to prevail over parts of Chhattisgarh on December 27 and 28, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on December 28 and 29 and over northeast India on December 29 and 30.(ANI)