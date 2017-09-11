Delhi: 23-year-old male nurse found dead in hospital's ICU's bathroom

[India], September 11 (ANI): A 23-year-old male nursing assistant working in a private hospital was found dead in the bathroom of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), bolted from inside, said the Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The nursing assistant, Rahul, was on night duty in the ICU, where his body was found. The body bore no external injury marks, where reports.

The DCP has, however, said that he was reportedly under depression as his wife had left him a few months back.

A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death, today. (ANI)