[India], May 26 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was shot at by three unknown bike-borne assailants in Welcome area here on Sunday afternoon.

According to Delhi Police, as the victim was returning after showing a tenant his one-room accommodation, three assailants on a bike fired at him repeatedly.

The police is analysing CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)