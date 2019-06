Two Nigerians and one Ugandan national were arrested and drugs worth around Rs 25 crore were recovered from their possession, the Narcotics Control Bureau, Delhi said on Monday.

The Ugandan national is a woman, while sources aware of the matter informed that the consignment of drugs contained 5 kgs of heroin and 2.6 kgs of cocaine.

The drugs were smuggled to Delhi from Mumbai via the Rajdhani Express train. (ANI)