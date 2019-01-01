Delhi: 509 caught drunk driving on New Year Eve

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Delhi Traffic police issued a total of 509 challans for a drink and drive cases on New Year eve late on Monday evening.

The Delhi traffic police including women officers were out in full force to keep an eye on the drivers breaching traffic and safety rules. More than 15,000 policemen were deployed across the national capital to ensure celebrations go off smoothly on 31st December.

The Delhi traffic police had restricted vehicular movement from 8 pm onwards to the city's famous commercial hubs. Moreover, the exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station was also not permitted from 9:00 PM onwards in the view of security measures.

Not only that, the forces placed barricades at several places such as Delhi University, Pitampura, Connaught Place to control hooliganism. The women commuters were also adviced to book taxi of those firms registered with the Government of India. (ANI)