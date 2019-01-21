Delhi: 6 arrested with 20 kg heroin

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell have arrested six people with 20 kilograms heroin worth Rs 80 crore in the international market.

The drug was coming from Manipur and Myanmar. Further details are currently awaited.

This comes after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday nabbed two passengers with narcotic substance (brown sugar) weighing about 2.70 grams and cash amounting to Rs 4.27 lakh at the Agartala Airport.

During pre-embarkation security check (frisking) at security hold area of Agartala Airport, CISF Sub-Inspector UK Singh detected narcotic substance (brown sugar) weighing about 2.70 grams concealed in a cigarette packet from a passenger.

The passenger was identified as Manna Saha who was supposed to travel from Agartala to Kolkata by IndiGo flight at 3.10 pm. (ANI)