Delhi: 7-year-old raped in Gazipur

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Delhi's Gazipur on Tuesday. The minor has been admitted to the hospital.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Although the police reached the spot soon after the incident, the culprit managed to flee from the area.

The incident took place after the girl left home at around 10 pm on Tuesday to buy milk from the nearby shop when a neighbour offered her biscuits and took her to the terrace of an adjacent building.

He then assaulted her and threatened to push her off the terrace if she told anyone about it. When a shopkeeper in the neighbourhood spotted the girl walking naked, he raised an alarm. The investigation is underway. (ANI)