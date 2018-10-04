Delhi air-hostess death: In-laws approach SC for anticipatory bail

New Delhi: In a huge development to Anissia Batra suicide case, the in-laws of the deceased applied for an anticipatory bail which was denied by the Delhi High Court. Now, the family has moved to Supreme Court against High Court's orders.

However, the SC told the lawyer representing Anissia Batra's in-laws, "It’s a very serious matter, can’t just brush it aside. There's evidence with police that shows cruelty against her. Matter to be heard after 10 days." The court order came after observing Delhi Police's statement that the couple were also involved with their son in harassing Anissia.

Anissia committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her house in South Delhi in July. The documents placed on record, the supplementary statement of Anissia's father, the WhatsApp messages and email to her lawyer confirmed the continuous course of harassment and torture on the deceased. Anissia's father a retired Army man stated that there was a clear demand of Rs. 10 lakh during the marriage. Anissia Batra's husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on July 16 by Delhi police.