Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'very poor category'

[India] November 18 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) continued to remain in the 'very poor category' on Saturday.

As per weather data issued late on Friday evening, the pollution level was estimated to have climbed to twelve times above the prescribed limit.

The continued hovering of smog over the national capital and adjoining areas is primarily being attributed farmers burning stubble of the previous crop so that they can plant new crop in November and December.

Air quality over Anand Vihar was recorded at 260, Punjabi Bagh at 251, Siri Fort at 236 and Shadipur at 214. So far, 49 trains have been delayed, 14 have been rescheduled and one cancelled due to pollution. Rain on Friday, however, has helped to reduce pollution somewhat. Pollution and smog in the northern parts of the country has become an annual phenomenon and dealing with it effectively is marked by paralysis and lack of ownership, one media report said. Crop burning apart, other factors contributing to the problem are industrial smog, vehicle exhaust and dust particles. The Supreme Court had also sought expeditious action to tackle the worsening air quality. The apex court further observed that it was an emergency-like situation in the region. Till now, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Haryana have had a discussion on the issue and have promised to take appropriate measures over the next year to prevent a repeat of the current scenario. Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retired) Amarinder Singh has so far refused to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the matter. (ANI)