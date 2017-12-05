Delhi air quality deteriorates, back to 'severe' category

New Delhi: The air quality in the Delhi-NCR has deteriorated in the last two days.





As per the lastest AQI data, Delhi's Lodhi Road area has content of prominent pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 in 'severe' and 'very poor' category respectively.





The air quality around India Gate was on Tuesday recorded at 258 under 'poor' category on the Air Quality Index (AQI).





Air quality in Delhi has been hovering between the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories but was not 'severe' since November 13. The AQI levels in the capital was recorded in the 'severe' zone for seven days between November 7 and November 13.