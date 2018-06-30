Delhi Airport sets up complaint cell to control aircraft noise

[India], June 30 (ANI): The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has set up a noise complaint cell for hospitals and residences around the airport to control aircraft noise.

According to DIAL, the residents and hospitals can use the cell to register complaints.

DIAL issued a public notice that read, "Delhi International Airport Limited has established a noise complaint cell. In case of any grievances and suggestions on high level of noise, kindly contact Delhi International Airport Limited."

It has also issued a public helpline number for noise complaint cell which is 01147198600. The decision has been taken after the locals alleged that the noise created by aircrafts at the Delhi airport was affecting the health of the residents of nearby areas. Several hospitals also claimed that the noise created by planes were usually between the range of 75 and 94 decibels, which was "clearly beyond the stipulated standards laid down under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000". Meanwhile, DIAL spokesperson told ANI that noise abatement is one of the key areas, the Delhi airport is focusing on. "IGIA works in various fields to minimize the environmental impact of its operations. Noise abatement is one of the key areas the airport is focusing on. In order to reduce the aircraft noise, IGIA along with stakeholders such as Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have implemented various noise mitigation measures," the spokesperson said. The Delhi airport has been taking various noise mitigation steps which include distribution of aircraft movements in the form of mixed-mode operation of the runways that benefits the noise experienced by a particular region. They also follow Continuous Decent Approach (CDA), restricted operation of chapter-2 aircrafts (old aircrafts) and automatic aircraft noise monitoring system. Aviation regulatory body DGCA has also issued a Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on noise management of aircraft operations at airports on December 18, 2014. The DGCA directed aircraft operators to develop safe operating procedures to land at any airport with minimal use of thrust reversal without compromising the safety and runway capacity. However, the flight crew will have final authority to decide the use of thrust reversal on case to case basis. (ANI)