Delhi: As cold wave intensifies, homeless flock to night shelters

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Inadequate nutrition and exposure to cold wave have forced the homeless in the national capital to turn towards night shelters. On Thursday, the temperature dipped to 6 Degree Celsius with the humidity oscillating between 70 per cent and 72 per cent.

A woman who has come to Delhi from Bihar and has taken refuge in 'rain basera' said: "Bone-chilling winter is making it difficult for us to stay outdoors. We have moved into night shelter now. They are providing us with food and we are also getting other facilities. All the women are feeling safe here."

However, according to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the minimum temperature in the national capital will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 due to the presence of south-east winds. "North-west winds are expected to continue for another 24 hours. Due to this system, the wind direction from the north-west will again change and would start blowing from the south-east by tomorrow afternoon or evening, i.e. January 10. Minimums will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 and might even touch double digits," the forecasting agency stated. Northern states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been receiving rains and snow for the past couple of days at intervals. Experts believe that this on and off rains and snowfall are due to the successive active Western Disturbances approaching the Western Himalayas. The snowfall in these regions has brought life to a standstill across the hilly states. Several roads and highways have been shut, while educational institutions have declared holidays. (ANI)