Delhi Assembly accepts resolution on full statehood

[India], June 11 (ANI): The Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday accepted the resolution on full statehood for the national capital.

During his speech in the Assembly today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Central Government to grant the statehood before 2019 general elections.

"I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 Elections, Delhi is granted statehood. We'll make sure that each and every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we'll campaign for you. If you don't do so Delhi residents will put up boards saying 'BJP leave Delhi'," said the Delhi Chief Minister in Assembly.

Kejriwal also claimed that at least 100 colleges will be developed within five years if Delhi gets statehood. "We have sent 3-4 proposals to develop colleges however, the proposal never saw the light of the day. If Delhi gets statehood, we will develop at least 100 colleges within five years," he added. Attacking the BJP and Congress, Kejriwal alleged that both the parties in their manifestos had promised full statehood to Delhi but didn't fulfill. Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has been demanding full statehood for Delhi while alleging interference from the Central government. Since Delhi is a union territory, the elected government is not empowered to handle various administrative affairs including law and order. This often causes a political slugfest between AAP-led government and the lieutenant governor, appointed by the Central Government. (ANI)