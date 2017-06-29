Delhi Assembly denounces mob lynching

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Thursday condemned incidents of lynching in the name of "Gau Raksha" and passed a resolution urging people to "uphold the constitution in letter and spirit".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-dominated assembly passed the resolution urged citizens to "uphold the constitution in letter and spirit and not fall for vicious and divisive propaganda".

The assembly condemned "the mindless mob violence being unleashed across the country in the name of religion ... urges upon fellow countrymen to remain ever vigilant to threats posed by divisive elements masquerading as protectors of religion of different shades," it read.

Speaking during a discussion over a resolution moved by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the incidents of lynching people either in the name of consuming beef or "Gau Raksha" were increasing. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes abroad and hugs people who consume beef but in India those who eat beef will be killed. Where is India going?" Sisodia asked. Sisodia said whenever voices were raised against such incidents, the central government diverted attention by raising issues like Hindu-Muslim conflict, Kashmir and temple-mosque row. Hitting out at cow vigilantes, the AAP leader said: "These are fake Gau Rakshaks. They cannot see the cows who are eating plastic on the streets but can only see what is in other's plate."