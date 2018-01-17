Delhi: Australian Defence Minister meets Sitharaman

[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): Australian Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the two ministers discussed ways to further cooperation between defence industries of both the countries.

Christopher Pyne will be attending this year's conference-Raisina Dialogue 2018, themed on 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms.

The ministers include Indonesia's Minister for Defence Ryamizard Ryacudu, Bangladesh's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Russia's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Igor Morgulov, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign affairs Maliki Osman, Sweden's State Secretary for International and EU Affairs to Prime Minister Hans Dahlgren, Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marek Magierowski, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour, Hungary's Minister of State for Security Policy and International Cooperation Istvan Mikola, Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake, and Mauritius' Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping PremdutKoonjoo will be part of the event. (ANI)