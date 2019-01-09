Delhi-based businessman held for assaulting woman onboard

Mumbai: A 65-year-old businessman was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman onboard Delhi-bound flight on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar Moolchandani, a resident of Delhi. He was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint by the woman but later granted bail by a court.

The 41-year-old woman has alleged that the accused inappropriately touched her and despite her warnings, he continued to assault her. At last, the victim told the crew members about his misconduct.

Thereafter, a case was registered in Sahar Airport Police Station in Mumbai. The investigation in the case is underway.