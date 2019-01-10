Delhi-Bhagalpur Express passengers robbed of Rs 2.7 lakh worth cash, jewellery

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): A gang of robbers attacked the Delhi-Bhagalpur Express in West Bengal's Malda division and looted valuables worth Rs 2.7 lakh, the Indian Railways said on Thursday.

The armed robbers used the alarm chain to stop the train near Bihar's Dhanauri station in between Kiul and Jamalpur sections and looted the passengers on Wednesday night.

As many as 10 passengers have lodged complaints with GRP Jamalpur on the basis of which a case under Section 395 IPC has been registered at GRP Jamalpur against the criminals.

Efforts are being made to sketch face profiles of the criminals witnessed by the victims. "The criminals had country-made pistols, however, no firing incident was reported. Also, no passenger reported any major injury/stabbing, etc when the train was attended at Jamalpur by a doctor, Police and RPF," it stated. "The RPF is increasing vigil in inter-zonal areas where these incidents have happened. A special squad, formed to apprehend the gang, may include plain-clothes policemen," it said. (ANI)