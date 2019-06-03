Delhi: Bike-borne criminals open fire at police team

Three bike-borne criminals opened fire at a police team in Nizamuddin area on Sunday afternoon. The encounter took place when police checking was going on in the area.

Police asked them to stop at picket but they suddenly opened fire at police and tried to flee. The incident happened at about 4 pm.

In the retaliation, police shot at one criminal while overpowered two others by chasing. The injured criminal has been identified as Faizan. The other two criminals are being identified.

According to DCP, South East, Chinmoy Biswal, all three are the residents of North East Delhi. "The three accused used to come to Nizamuddin and surrounding areas to commit armed robberies in busy markets and places. Police got the tip-off about them following which a massive checking was launched today," Biswal said. Further investigation is on. (ANI)