Delhi: BJP workers protest against Kamal Nath's UP, Bihar migrants remark

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The workers of BJP Purvanchal Morcha on Tuesday staged a protest against Chief Minister Kamal Nath, for accusing people from neighboring Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of migrating to Madhya Pradesh and stealing local jobs.

Nath, soon after taking oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, had said that priority would be given to the natives of Madhya Pradesh in terms of employment. "Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70 per cent people from Madhya Pradesh get jobs. I've signed file for this. People from states like Bihar, UP come here and locals don't get jobs," the newly elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister had said.

The BJP Purvanchal Morcha organised the protest outside Nath's residence in the national capital. The angry protesters blackened the nameplate at Nath's residence and also raised slogans demanding an apology. Nath's statement also drew flak from Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who slammed the former for insulting people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "He (Kamal Nath) had insulted north Indians by his comment that people from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were responsible for unemployment in Madhya Pradesh," Akhilesh said. (ANI)