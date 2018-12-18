Delhi: BJP's Tajinder Pal Bagga on hunger strike, demands Kamal Nath's removal

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is on an indefinite hunger strike here demanding removal of Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for his alleged role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Our fight will continue until Sikhs' murderer Kamal Nath is removed from his post," Bagga told ANI. Bagga is on an indefinite hunger strike since Monday.

Chorus over Kamal Nath's involvement in the riots has intensified over the last two days after Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Bagga further said that Sajjan Kumar and Tytler were given tickets by the Congress in 2004 but withdrew decision after protests. "They also had to roll back the decision of appointing Nath as in-charge of its Punjab unit. By appointing him as MP CM, Congress has rubbed salt into wounds of Sikhs," he added. The Delhi High Court on Monday overturned a lower court judgement and convicted Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case sentencing him to life imprisonment. The bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel asked the 73-year-old former Member of Parliament (MP) to surrender before December 31. The court also directed him not to leave Delhi and levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him. The case pertains to the murder of five members of a Sikh family in the Delhi Cantonment area during the large-scale violence that occurred following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. During four days of carnage, about 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital alone. In 2013, the Karkardooma trial court had acquitted Kumar in the case and convicted five others. The appeal against the said order was filed by those convicted in the case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the family of victims. (ANI)