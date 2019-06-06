Delhi boy arrested after video of him threatening man goes viral

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a minor after a video in which he is seen allegedly firing at a house and threatening to kill the owner surfaced on social media.

"A video emerged on social media and got viral in which a boy was seen firing at the house of an alleged foe. He asked his friend to make a video in which he is seen firing at a house and threatening one of its occupants," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

When the video came to notice to police, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Uttam Nagar police station.

The police laid a trap to nab the accused after they got information that he would be coming to Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal - Kali Basti Road. "A trap was laid near the Kali Basti Road to nab the boy. After a while, one boy approached that place and the secret informer immediately recognized him as the boy who was seen firing in the recent viral video and threatening the occupants of the house," police said. A countrymade pistol and one live cartridge was also recovered from the boy's possession. (ANI)