[India], Jan 29 (ANI): A boy has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-month-old baby girl in Delhi's Shakurpur area.

The 21-year-old accused, who has been identified as Suraj was babysitting the child.

When the mother returned, she found her daughter bleeding and crying and took her to hospital where it was confirmed that the baby was sexually assaulted.

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)