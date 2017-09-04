Delhi: British national arrested for sodomizing visually challenged students

[India], Sept. 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a British National on charges of sodomizing visually challenged students at National Association for the Blind (NAB) in R.K. Puram area here.

The incident came to notice after a PCR call was received at R.K. Puram Police station today regarding the same.

It was revealed that the British national, Murray Ward, was a frequent visitor and a regular donor with NAB from the last 8 to 9 years.

Murray is accused of subjecting three minors, all blind students of NAB, to paedophilic sexual harassment on September 2.

A case has been registered in this regard under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 54-year old Murray hails from UK's Gloucestershire and was working with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurugram till April 2017. Earlier in February 2017, he suffered a paralytic attack and since then, he has been under treatment. The police have seized his cell phone for exmanination. They have also recovered his MacBook which contains a couple of objectionable video clippings. Murray has been arrested and was produced before the court for obtaining his Police Custody remand. (ANI)